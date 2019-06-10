TODAY |

Almost $17,000 worth of crutches not returned to Christchurch Hospital

Almost $17,000 worth of crutches have not been returned to Christchurch Hospital over the past year.

From May 2018 to May 2019, 2248 pairs of crutches were issued, with 598 not being returned. They have a replacement value of at least $28 a pair.

There is also a small number of wheelchairs and walking frames that have not been returned.

"It is clear that Canterbury DHB’s Mobility Services are most affected by unreturned medical equipment," Pauline Clark, general manager of Christchurch Hospital says.

Ms Clark goes on to say: "Anyone with an overdue piece of equipment issued by Mobility Services is encouraged to drop them off at 211 Blenheim Road, between 8am-3:30pm during weekdays, or to the Orthopaedic Outpatients ward at Christchurch Hospital. A courier can also be sent to pick up the equipment if necessary (at no cost to the patient). There is no penalty for late returns."

