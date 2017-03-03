 

Almost 1000 Manawatu and Whanganui homes still without power after last week's storm

Almost 1000 power customers in Manuwatu and Whanganui in the central North Island remain without electricity because of damaged power lines from last week's storm.

Reviews are underway into the system used by a lines company in the region, which has previously been looked at by the Commerce Commission.

State Highway 38 between Wairoa and Urerewa National Park also remains closed due to recent flooding.

Electricity supplier Powerco has estimated it will cost at least $2 million to repair storm damage to its network with operations manager Phil Marsh saying it could take a few more days to restore power to all customers.

"People are saying it's the worst snow storm in that region since 2002," Powerco operations manager Phil Marsh said yesterday.

Manager of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel Brad McGlynn says guests are being advised to hunker down and enjoy a hot meal and stay warm while the storm passes.
"On that occasion our network received massive damage and this is just as bad."

Power was cut to 10,000 homes at the peak of the storm.

About 100 poles and kilometres of power lines were brought down in the storm in Powerco's western region in Wairarapa, Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki.

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.
SH1 Rangipo to Waiouru (Desert Road) opened yesterday with most other roads in the central North island re-opening earlier. The roads, including the Napier-Taupo Road, have snow and ice warnings.

The MetService has lifted all severe weather warning but Wellington, the Kapiti Coast and Tararua Range were all expected to receive heavy rain today.

