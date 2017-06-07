 

Allowing guns in schools wouldn't sit well with refugee children who've witnessed gun violence - Wellington principal

A principal of a Wellington school says schools are no place for guns as the Education Minister proposes a national debate on whether firearms should be allowed in schools.

Nikki Kaye has ordered officials to examine current rules and guidelines following a hands-on army event at a school.
Minister Nikki Kaye is asking for guidelines for firearms after students at Whakarongo School in Manawatu were photographed in April holding guns brought in by the army for a show and tell.

"I've said look I'm pretty conservative on stuff as a general rule I don't support guns in schools," says Ms Kaye.

"I think we need to have a national debate about this and that's why we need to work through these guidelines."

But Mark Potter, the principal of Wellington's Berhampore School, says guns at school could be traumatic for some of his students.

"We have a lot of children that are refugee children and they've come from a part of the world where they've witnessed people using weapons in terrible, terrible ways so the last thing we want to have in this school is something very violent as an assault weapon," he says.

Whakarongo School says it was approached by the army and the initiative was supported by its board and students were given strict rules for handling the firearms.

Currently it is left to school boards to decide what's appropriate and what's not.

Green MP Catherine Delahunty is opposes having guns in schools.

"I think the guidelines should be very clear that our schools should not be used as a propaganda tool for the military, that's not what the guidelines are for," she says.

Ms Kaye says she doesn't agree with Ms Delahunty's view, saying: "I have huge confidence in our armed forces".

A clear directive about what circumstances guns are okay in schools is expected within about four months.

