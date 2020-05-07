TODAY |

What will be allowed in New Zealand under Level 2 restrictions?

Tomorrow, New Zealand will find out when it will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

It will be nearly two weeks since Jacinda Ardern lowered the alert level as the country grapples with the global coronavirus pandemic, after more than five weeks under strict Level 4 lockdown.

Last week, the Prime Minister outlined some of the ways life would change.

The earliest the country will move to Level 2 is late on Wednesday.

Ms Ardern said the aim of Level 2 was to reduce close contact with strangers, acknowledging virus was "probably still with us" but designed to get as many people back to work as possible.

If you are sick, you must stay home, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested, she said. 

What will happen under Level 2:

-Businesses can restart
-Bubbles can cease
-Domestic travel recommences
-Schools and early learning centres can open
-Gatherings both indoors and outdoors are limited to 100 people
-Public places reopen
-Sport and recreation comes back on-stream, including professional sports competitions
-Home gatherings must be kept small
-Hospitality must be seated, separated, single-server

