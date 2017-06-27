 

Allow extra time for travelling in Wellington this weekend, council says, as thousands of Lions fans converge on the capital

The Lions are in town and people in Wellington are being urged to give themselves more time to travel around this weekend.

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand
The normal weekend traffic getting to and from sport and activities will be much busier than normal, with visiting rugby fans adding to the congestion, Wellington City Council says.

Tens of thousands of visiting fans are expected in the city for the All Blacks/Lions match, including drivers unfamiliar with our roads, so the council is advising patience and planning.

Also, there will be road closures to Courtenay Place and side streets in place from early Saturday to Sunday morning.

Mike Thorpe spoke with Andy who hopes someone in Auckland has found the flag.
Bus services will be diverted along Wakefield, Cable and Taranaki streets.

Any motorist needing to get across town should consider adding up to an hour to normal travel times, in particular if flying out from Wellington Airport, where thousands of fans will be arriving, according to the council.

Closer to game time on Saturday evening, a number of roads will be closed around Westpac Stadium, which is usual for large events - so rugby fans are urged to walk to the ground along the waterfront fan trail and get there early - and motorists are urged to avoid the general area.

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.
Congestion is also likely on Sunday, especially on the way to Wellington Airport, as thousands of fans start to leave the city.

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.


 
