Allergy risk prompts recall of fish sausages sold in Auckland and Hamilton

A brand of fish sausages being sold in Auckland and Hamilton has been recalled due to incorrect labelling.

Asian Savour World has recalled its fish sausages because of an allergy risk Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry for Primary Industries says Asian Savour World Pty has recalled a number of its Wang brand fish sausages because an allergen, egg, was found in the batches.

A processed fish product imported from Korea, the sausages are sold at seven different shops around Auckland and one in Hamilton including Wang Food Market Wairau Park and Manbok Mart in Hamilton East.

The products recalled include crab-flavoured Kkotge Bong Fish Sausage, cheese-flavoured Bong Fish Sausage and curry-flavoured Bong Fish Sausage.

MPI said those with an egg allergy or intolerance should not eat these sausages.

If you have consumed these products and have any concerns about your health, MPI advises to seek medical advice. If you are not allergic or intolerant to egg, this recall does not affect you.