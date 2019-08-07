TODAY |

'Allegiances change' - Police appeal for new information about Dargaville carjacking

Police has appealed for new information about a car-jacking which happened in Dargaville last year, saying they are hoping that "relationships and allegiances change".

The incident took place in Dargaville on September 18 last year, somewhere between Plunket Street and Awakino Street.

The victim was driving along in an orange/copper metallic-coloured Lexus IS200 when he came across a stereo left out in the road.

He stopped and went to move the stereo, and as he did so, a man approach his car and yelled at him before reaching in and taking his keys.

The victim was then dragged out of the car and hit in the head, which rendered him unconscious.

Police say another person, a female, was with the male offender.

The pair then took the car and fled, and subsequently crashed it at the eastern end of Victoria Road a short time later. They then fled the scene.

Police said they have investigated the incident, but the identity of those involved remains unknown.

Detective Andrew Bailey said anyone with information about who the two people could be can still come forward.

"Relationships and allegiances change over time and our message to anyone with information about the identity of those involved is that you need to do the right thing and come forward to police," Mr Bailey said.

Anyone with information can call Dargaville police on 021 191 5765 or 021 191 2075.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS
