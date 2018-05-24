TODAY |

Allegedly stolen vehicle crashes into power pole starting scrub fire south of Waiouru on SH1

Source:  1 NEWS

A car crashing into a power pole started a scrub fire south of Waiouru on State Highway One this afternoon.

North Island's Desert Road (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to police, around 4:20pm a flat deck utility vehicle crashed into a power pole approximately one kilometre south of the Waiouru rail overbridge. 

"This vehicle had allegedly been stolen from a Taihape address earlier today but was not being pursued by Police at the time of the crash," police say.

"No one was injured as a result of the crash however a scrub fire was ignited."

The road is closed while emergency services respond to this incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect lengthy delays.

One person was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
INEOS Team UK confirmed as Challenger of Record for 37th America's Cup by Team NZ
2
Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property
3
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
4
Concerns for welfare of woman missing in Bay of Plenty
5
NRL legend Thurston throws support behind Warriors playing entire 2022 in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:58

Polls, bubbles and keeping tabs on sex offenders: What you need to know about Parliament this week

China signals it’s ‘exploring the possibility’ of introducing its Covid-19 vaccines to NZ

Air New Zealand starting Auckland to Hobart flights once trans-Tasman bubble up and running
00:36

Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property