Allegedly stolen vehicle crashes into power pole starting scrub fire south of Waiouru on SH1

A car crashing into a power pole started a scrub fire south of Waiouru on State Highway One this afternoon.
North Island's Desert Road (file picture). Source: istock.com
According to police, around 4:20pm a flat deck utility vehicle crashed into a power pole approximately one kilometre south of the Waiouru rail overbridge.
"This vehicle had allegedly been stolen from a Taihape address earlier today but was not being pursued by Police at the time of the crash," police say.
"No one was injured as a result of the crash however a scrub fire was ignited."
The road is closed while emergency services respond to this incident.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect lengthy delays.
One person was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.