Allegedly stolen vehicle crashes into power pole starting scrub fire south of Waiouru on SH1

A car crashing into a power pole started a scrub fire south of Waiouru on State Highway One this afternoon.

North Island's Desert Road (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to police, around 4:20pm a flat deck utility vehicle crashed into a power pole approximately one kilometre south of the Waiouru rail overbridge.

"This vehicle had allegedly been stolen from a Taihape address earlier today but was not being pursued by Police at the time of the crash," police say.

"No one was injured as a result of the crash however a scrub fire was ignited."

The road is closed while emergency services respond to this incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect lengthy delays.