TODAY

Alleged water spigot bandit to appear in court over spate of tap burglaries in Levin

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after a flood of tap-related burglaries in Levin.

Man arrested after spate of tap thefts in Levin. (NZ Police) Source: Supplied

The 21-year-old will be reappearing in court over 14 alleged burglaries involving the theft of water spigots at 20 businesses.

Over the last week, there have been reports of missing taps from local sports grounds, public toilets, churches and schools.

The taps were removed without cutting off the water supply, leaving many premises with thousands of dollars worth of water damage.

Police say plumbers have attended at least 30 jobs to replace the taps.

They have thanked the public for their help in identifying the man and reporting suspicious activity to police. 

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
