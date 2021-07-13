Alleged thieves arrested after jewellery heist in Palmerston North

Two men have been arrested after allegedly robbing a Palmerston North jewellery store earlier today.

Cameron Jewellery in Palmerston North. Source: Google Maps

Police said two people allegedly forced their way through a steel security gate at Cameron Jewellery, then through the shop door in the early hours of this morning.

Display cabinets were smashed, with a large amount of jewellery stolen.

Police obtained the CCTV images from the store and then executed a search warrant early this afternoon.

A 51-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Inquiries are continuing to locate all the jewellery stolen.