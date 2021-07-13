Alleged thieves arrested after jewellery heist in Palmerston North

Two men have been arrested after allegedly robbing a Palmerston North jewellery store earlier today.
Police said two people allegedly forced their way through a steel security gate at Cameron Jewellery, then through the shop door in the early hours of this morning.
Display cabinets were smashed, with a large amount of jewellery stolen.
Police obtained the CCTV images from the store and then executed a search warrant early this afternoon.
A 51-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.
Inquiries are continuing to locate all the jewellery stolen.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 105, quoting event number P047172649.