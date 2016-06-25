Alleged street racers to stand trial after horror Hamilton crash

Two men charged over an alleged street race that killed four people near Hamilton Airport last year will stand trial after pleading not guilty.

Lance Tyrone Robinson, 28, Hannah Lei Strickett-Craze, 24, Paul De Silva, 20, and Jason McCormick Ross, 19, died when their Nissan Skyline collided with on coming van on June 24.

The driver of the other vehicle Matthew Scheepers suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

At the time, police said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash which involved two cars allegedly racing each other from Te Awamutu.

Dylan Cossey, 19, faces four charges of street racing causing death and one charge of causing injury to the van driver, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

His passenger Stephen Jones, 19, is charged with inciting Cossey to drive "in an unnecessary exhibition of speed or acceleration" and thereby causing the death of the four victims.