Alleged Kiwi conman fails in bid to have criminal proceedings dropped

A man who’s accused of 62 charges of dishonesty, including stealing a yacht before sailing it with his former partner to Australia, has failed in his bid to have criminal proceedings against him in New Zealand stopped.

Paul James Bennett claimed New Zealand Police had connived with Australian authorities to circumvent official extradition processes when he was brought back to New Zealand in handcuffs by Australian border patrol officers in May 2016.

He was subsequently met at Christchurch Airport and arrested by New Zealand Police before being charged with the dishonesty offences and three charges of indecent assault against a woman.

Judge Kellar dismissed Mr Bennett's application for a stay of proceeding ruling there is no evidence to show New Zealand Police connived at or procured Mr Bennett’s removal from Australia to New Zealand through unlawful means.