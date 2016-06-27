TODAY |

Alleged Kiwi conman fails in bid to have criminal proceedings dropped

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A man who’s accused of 62 charges of dishonesty, including stealing a yacht before sailing it with his former partner to Australia, has failed in his bid to have criminal proceedings against him in New Zealand stopped.

Paul James Bennett claimed New Zealand Police had connived with Australian authorities to circumvent official extradition processes when he was brought back to New Zealand in handcuffs by Australian border patrol officers in May 2016.

He was subsequently met at Christchurch Airport and arrested by New Zealand Police before being charged with the dishonesty offences and three charges of indecent assault against a woman.

Judge Kellar dismissed Mr Bennett's application for a stay of proceeding ruling there is no evidence to show New Zealand Police connived at or procured Mr Bennett’s removal from Australia to New Zealand through unlawful means.

Australian officials removed Mr Bennett under Australia’s Migration Act independent of New Zealand Police.

Paul James Bennett
Paul James Bennett Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
3
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
21082019 Stuff.
Christchurch woman jailed for stealing plaques from war veterans' graves to fund drug addiction
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23
Jacinda Ardern said it demonstrated the difficulty with the spread of objectionable material.

Selling of alleged Christchurch gunman's manifesto 'abhorrent, disgusting', Ardern says
01:42
Pell was convicted in Australia in December for the rape of a choirboy.

Cardinal George Pell sexual abuse victim says faith 'still part of my life' as appeal dismissed

Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
01:59
The Social Development Minister is also ignoring the Green Party’s pleas for a more compassionate approach to be taken.

Ardern labelled a hypocrite for enforcing drug sanctions on beneficiaries