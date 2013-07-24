Alleged Auckland carjacker arrested

Auckland Police say they have arrested a man wanted over an alleged carjacking yesterday.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police were yesterday searching for a 35-year-old accused of being responsible for a crash and then a carjacking at the intersection of St Luke's Road and New North Road about 9am.

The accused was taken in to custody in the early hours of this morning without incident at an address in Pt Chevalier, police said.