TODAY |

Alleged arsonist appears in Christchurch court after fires at churches, wine bar

Maddy Lloyd, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 21-year-old man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court today following an early morning spate of crimes throughout the city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews attended the Jehovah’s Witness church in Burwood and the Cardboard Cathedral. Source: Breakfast

It’s alleged he lit the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Parklands on fire shortly after 3am yesterday, completely gutting the building.

Authorities have accused him of then going on to light two more fires: one at the Transitional Cathedral and the other at the Beach Café and Wine Bar in New Brighton.

The man has also been charged with the attempted arson of St Bartholomew’s Church in Kaiapoi, breaking into a home insulation shop in Bromley and damaging a window at the Kaiapoi McDonald's.

He has been remanded in custody until September 22 and has interim name suppression. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Maddy Lloyd
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today
2
Trump becomes frustrated with reporter refusing to remove mask while asking question
3
West Auckland supermarket closes after visit from Covid-positive person
4
Little boy died after man supervising him threw him into couch while mother was at bar, Auckland court hears
5
World Health Organization praises New Zealand's response to Covid-19 again
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Little boy died after man supervising him threw him into couch while mother was at bar, Auckland court hears

Ocean conservation: How sustainable is New Zealand's fishing industry? Breakfast investigates

'I feel like a burden sometimes' - Dying woman urges public to say no to euthanasia bill

NCEA tweaked for Auckland students after Covid-19 lockdown disruption