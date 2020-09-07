Alleged arsonist appears in Christchurch court after fires at churches, wine bar

A 21-year-old man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court today following an early morning spate of crimes throughout the city.

It’s alleged he lit the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Parklands on fire shortly after 3am yesterday, completely gutting the building.

Authorities have accused him of then going on to light two more fires: one at the Transitional Cathedral and the other at the Beach Café and Wine Bar in New Brighton.

The man has also been charged with the attempted arson of St Bartholomew’s Church in Kaiapoi, breaking into a home insulation shop in Bromley and damaging a window at the Kaiapoi McDonald's.