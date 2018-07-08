Allegations of paedophilia against iwi leader Awanui Black causes shockwaves

Allegations of paedophilia against late iwi leader Awanui Black has sent shockwaves through Maoridom.

Black died in 2016 but this weekend, his ex-wife has alleged he sexually abused multiple children.

In a social media post that's gone viral, she says that as his unveiling inched closer, she could no longer keep a secret.

"Awa became a paedophile and over the years, honing his skills - waiting for that perfect moment he had pre-ordained to steal the innocence of others," she said on Facebook live.

There are also allegations of a child sex ring operating out of Tauranga.

"Police are aware of the video posted on Facebook today and will be seeking further information about the allegations. We have no further comment to make at this time," police said in statement.

These claims have caused shockwaves due to Mr Black's wide connections.

He was a treaty negotiator, local politician and orator, but the fallout has been immediate, with a mural of him painted over.

Mr Black’s best friend today said he had never known the allegations to be true.

"I've known Awanui Black since he was 12 till the time he took his last breath, and in that time, I have never known him to be a paedophile," Pouroto Ngaropo said.

"I feel sorry if any of this is true, if any of the families have been affected. I am supportive that Ani has come forward."