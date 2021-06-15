Allan Thomas trial: Woman 'feared being molested'

The defence has finished presenting evidence in the historical sexual abuse trial of Arthur Allan Thomas.

Source: 1 NEWS

Marie Dyhrberg QC took around two hours to present the defence case which included testimony from four witnesses, including Thomas’ wife.

The Crown and defence will present their closing addresses to the jury of eight men and four women tomorrow.

Judge John Bergseng will sum up the case on Thursday morning before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

Thomas did not testify.

The trial is now in its second week and Thomas is denying the charges – four of sexual assault and one of rape.

In her opening address, Dyhrberg told the jury to use their common sense and be vigilant against prejudice.

The final Crown witnesses to testify is morning were police officers who were approached by the complainants who made the allegations.

One now retired officer recalled one of the complainants and her husband visiting him at his home some years ago.

The retired officer testified, “She lived in fear of being sexually molested by Arthur and another male.”

That person cannot be named due to wider suppression orders.

Another police officer said after receiving a phone call from the husband of one complainant he later met with them.