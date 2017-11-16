All Wellington train services stopped for 'police emergency'; Auckland also disrupted

A "police emergency" at Wellington Railway Station caused the suspension of train services across the Wellington region for over an hour this afternoon and cancelled or delayed trains in Auckland.

The suspension came as Wellington Railway Station was evacuated over a "threat" made around 1.50pm.

"Wellington Railway Station has been re-opened following a threat made this afternoon," police later confirmed in a statement.

"The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience."

Metlink says services will be resuming shortly, however, "please expect delays and cancellations across the network as we get services back up and running".

Auckland Transport say the evacuation has also caused some train services in Auckland to be suspended.

“Trains across the network are either cancelled or delayed due to an evacuation of National Train Control (how the trains receive permission to move). We will have more updates shortly,” Auckland Transport tweeted.