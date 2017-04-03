All Wellington train services stopped by 'overhead issue'

All train services in and out of Wellington have been suspended due to what Metlink describes as an overhead issue.
A spokesperson for Metlink has told 1 NEWS there’s a power outage just outside Wellington Station and it's being investigated.
Train services heading southbound are still running but will be held at outer station.
No services are departing Wellington Station at present.
Metlink says it's trying to source bus replacements.
It advises passengers to use alternative transport at this time.