TODAY |

All Wellington train services stopped by 'overhead issue'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington

All train services in and out of Wellington have been suspended due to what Metlink describes as an overhead issue.

A spokesperson for Metlink has told 1 NEWS there’s a power outage just outside Wellington Station and it's being investigated.

Train services heading southbound are still running but will be held at outer station. 

No services are departing Wellington Station at present.

Metlink says it's trying to source bus replacements.

It advises passengers to use alternative transport at this time. 

The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back".
Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao
2
Businessman Matt Blomfield, left, and blogger Cameron Slater.
Businessman defamed by Cameron Slater gets last laugh - buys Whale Oil website
3
The storm has hit Australian hard, and it’s set to hit NZ over the weekend.
Tail end of ferocious Aussie storm set to hit NZ shores tomorrow
4
Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
5
Leeson Ah Mau. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
LIVE: Warriors go from shocking to sublime as they open up big lead over Manly
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:51
The storm has hit Australian hard, and it’s set to hit NZ over the weekend.

Tail end of ferocious Aussie storm set to hit NZ shores tomorrow
New Zealand forest file generic

Whangārei District Council needs to 'get real' after native forest cut down

Overseas investors ordered to sell historic Waikato hotel after failing to follow through with redevelopment

Original Radio Hauraki pirate Ian Magan dies