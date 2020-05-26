All the tips you need after consent restrictions are eased on DIY projects

All those DIYers got a pleasant surprise the other day when the Government announced it would be easing restrictions on home projects like patios, carports, sheds and sleepouts.

No longer do we have to go through the rigamarole of applying for certain consents, giving us self-professed handy people at home a bit of a morale boost.

People can now build sleepouts, awnings and patios up to 30 square metres without council consent.

Carports can be up to 40 square metres while short bridges, outdoor fireplaces and ovens also don’t need council consents.

Projects still need to comply with building code.