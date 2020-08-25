All-time highs being reached on the stock market despite rocky economic times

All-time highs are being reached on the stock market despite the coronavirus pandemic causing rocky economic times.

This has seen more people buying shares for the first time, with young people especially attracted.

It comes as squirreling cash away in the bank is increasingly unattractive due to low interest rates.

Kimberley Mayhead joined forces with a group of young, like-minded women to try their hand at investing.

“It works a little like a book club, we have meetings, we have a constitution, we meet regularly, there's plenty of fun that goes on,” she told 1 NEWS.

However, with that fun comes risk.

“There's plenty of research and pitching of ideas,” Ms Mayhead said.

For four days in a row, our markets have gone higher and higher.

The stock market rising as the bounceback from the first lockdown also attracted international interest.

“There's definitely opportunity to invest small and with interest rates being so low you might get more bang for your buck investing in a NZ stock,” Ms Mayhead said.