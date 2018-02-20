 

New Zealand


'All students are safe' but Auckland school remains in lockdown as police search for person who shot and injured man

A firearms incident in Auckland has forced Paerata School in Pukekohe into lockdown.

The callout was sparked by reports of a person shooting ducks at Western Springs.

Police say they are attending an incident in Pukekohe where a male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg shortly after 12.40pm.

Just before 2.30pm today Paerata School advised on their Facebook page that: "All our students are safe and police are on site".

"NZ Police have asked for parents to come and pick their children up, please use Capehill Road there will be no entry from the bottom of Crown Road," the school says.

Police say inquiries are underway to locate "the offender", who fled from the Hogan St address following the incident.

They say that at this stage they believe the wanted person is known to the victim.

