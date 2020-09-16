All students at Auckland primary school asked to undergo Covid-19 test after positive case

Auckland's Regional Public Health Service has asked that all students and staff at Chapel Down's Primary School in south east Auckland be tested for Covid-19 after a student at the school received a positive test on Monday.

Chapel Downs Primary School. Source: 1 NEWS

In a letter penned yesterday but released today on the school's Facebook page, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said the school, located in Flat Bush would have a testing station on site over the weekend.

"However, as a precaution, please get your child tested and stay away from others outside the family until you receive a negative test result, as should all staff members," the letter read.

A testing site would be available at the school tomorrow and Saturday from 9.00am to 4.00pm, the school said on their Facebook page.

In a separate statement to 1 NEWS this afternoon, ARPHS said five people have been identified as close contacts, and will stay in self-isolation for 14 days until the end of Monday September 28.

"However, the vast majority of the school are being asked to stay away from others outside the home until they are tested and receive a negative result. The parents and siblings of these school children do not need to stay at home," the statement said.

"While casual contacts are at very low risk of developing Covid-19, Public Health has requested everyone at the school get tested and watch for symptoms.

The school will be closed until Monday as ARPHS identify close contacts and the movements of the child.

ARPHS says that while "some parents may be upset that they did not hear until Wednesday" regarding the positive case, they were required to do their due diligence.

"Public Health received further information yesterday that a child had been at school on Monday 14 September from 8.30 until 9.00am, before they received their positive test result," the statement today said.



"ARPHS investigated this information and the school community was told Wednesday afternoon that a child with Covid-19 had attended school for 30 minutes.

"Understandably some parents may be upset that they did not hear until Wednesday, however this information was shared as soon as events were confirmed.

"ARPHS decided to close the school while it investigated the movements of the child and the risk to others. ARPHS also needed to identify any close contacts who are at higher risk and need to be in self-isolation.

"The child who was briefly at school was not symptomatic, but was waiting for results from a Covid-19 test from 13 September. The child left school before children began classes for the day, further reducing the risk to the school community.

"ARPHS has liaised with the family closely to communicate the importance of staying in self-isolation and the family has been cooperating with Public Health and members have been tested and have stayed in isolation until this event."