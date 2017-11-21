Breaking News
All southbound lanes on stretch of Auckland's Southern Motorway closed after serious crash
Southbound lanes on a section of Auckland's Southern Motorway have been closed after a serious crash.
Police say a motorcyclist has been critically injured in the single vehicle crash at 7.19pm today.
All southbound lanes of the motorway are closed at Takanini to Papakura.
The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
