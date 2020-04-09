'All sorts of excuses' - Police stopping rulebreakers from flouting lockdown rules

Police are hearing ridiculous excuses from motorists trying to flout lockdown rules this Easter weekend.

Sergeant Mark Fleming, who was out patrolling today at a checkpoint location south of Auckland, told 1 NEWS it was “reassuringly quiet”.

“A lot of people are heeding the message to stay home.”

But he said he still had to turn “a few” motorists around who were trying to come through “with all sorts of excuses”.

“It never ceases to amaze me,” he said.

“[People] seem to be struggling with the definition of the word essential.”

A police checkpoint south of Auckland where Sergeant Mark Fleming was patrolling today. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Fleming said “quite a few” motorists told police they were travelling between Tauranga and Auckland “because that’s where their favourite supermarket is”.

Another motorist was travelling from Kaitaia to Tauranga to pick up some door handles, he said.

“There are some people going out just to go sightseeing and seeing where the checkpoints are.

“We’ve got better things to be doing with our time than be here for people spectating.”

He said people would have to be living under a rock to not know the lockdown rules by now as the country passes the two week mark at alert level 4.

“Just people making dumb decisions.”

Mr Fleming said there had also been instances of excessive speeds on emptier roads. He said this was problematic at a time the country is trying to free up its hospitals because of the Covid-19 pandemic.