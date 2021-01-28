TODAY |

All returnees in managed isolation to stay in rooms after day 12 test

Source: 

All returnees in managed isolation will stay in their rooms after receiving their day 12 test until the end of their stay in quarantine, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The results are from two people who recently completed managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel. Source: 1 NEWS

In a media conference this afternoon, Hipkins confirmed the two new cases of Covid-19 that were confirmed last night are a father and daughter.

Earlier today, Hipkins confirmed the pair who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night, have the South African variant which is more infectious.

Hipkins said preliminary genomic sequencing showed a link between them and the Northland case from the Pullman Hotel.

The two completed managed isolation in the same hotel and at about the same time as the Northland woman, but were on a different floor from her.

Hipkins wouldn't divulge which countries the two cases arrived from but said it was neither South Africa nor the UK.

Everyone who has been at the Pullman during January will now be tested.

Hipkins said further test results today would confirm if the new cases were active, or remnants of an old one.

"We are proceeding with a great degree of caution. Close contacts have been identified and been asked to isolate and test."

The Health Ministry has also put out a list of places the pair have been to.

At this stage, Hipkins said there is no reason to impose restrictions on gatherings in the Auckland region as there is no evidence of community transmission.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
