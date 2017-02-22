All residents 'accounted for' as South Auckland house burns

Firefighters searching through a house fire for occupants in South Auckland have confirmed all residents have been accounted for.

But it's not known if any suffer injury.

A Fire Service spokesperson had previously told 1 NEWS that five appliances were sent to the address on Shirley Road in Papatoetoe.

"We believe there may be people inside," the spokesperson said earlier.

The single storey home was well alight when firefighters arrived after 11am.