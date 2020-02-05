TODAY |

All passengers 'asymptomatic' as buses head to coronavirus quarantine centre

Source:  1 NEWS

Two buses transporting evacuees from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China coronavirus left Auckland International Airport this afternoon on their way to the Whangaparāoa quarantine base in north Auckland.

The Air New Zealand mercy flight landed this evening carrying the passengers from the coronavirus-stricken city. Source: 1 NEWS

The Air New Zealand mercy flight carrying 193 passengers landed this evening in Auckland just before 6.15pm, from Wuhan, China. 

Of that number, 158 people including Kiwis and Pasifika passengers are on the buses, being transported to the military base north of Auckland. 

The 35 Australian passengers were being transferred immediately onto a flight home from Auckland once the Air NZ flight had touched down. 

Speaking to media tonight, St John medical director Dr Tony Smith said all of the passengers were "asymptomatic" (meaning they show no signs of the coronavirus).

Dr Smith said the chances of anyone contracting an infection from the passengers was "almost zero".

