All occupants safe from Northland house fire

The two people who were originally unaccounted for after a house fire at Ahipara, near Kaitaia in Northland have now been reported safe by Fire and Emergency NZ.

It is unsure whether or not the two have suffered any injuries.

Neighbours told fire crew they believed two people could be inside the house.

Emeregency services were called to the scene after being alerted to the blaze at 7.41pm.

The house was well-alight upon arrival.