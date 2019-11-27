All of Northland hit with power outage tripped during routine maintenance - 'Stay safe out there'

All of Northland is without power after a circuit supplying electricity to the region was tripped during routine maintenance.

A Top Energy spokesperson said power could be out for the rest of the afternoon while workers try to fix the problem.

Top Energy is urging residents not to contact power companies but instead visit Top Energy, North Power and Transpower Facebook pages for updates.

Transpower NZ spokesperson Geoff Wishart told 1 NEWS they are dealing with a power outage “from Marsden northwards”.

They were made aware of this outage at 9.35 this morning.

Trustpower has two circuits that provide power, one of these circuits was down for routine maintenance," Mr Wishart said. “During this time the other circuit appears to have tripped.”

He said they don’t know why this occurred yet, but they’re “working to get the power back up and running as soon as possible”.

People are asked to keep up to date on Trustpower NZ's website.

Trustpower NZ has apologised to affected communities from Bream Bay to Kaitaia.

"We have just lost service to you. Our crews are working with Northpower and Top Energy NZ to understand what might have happened," they said in a Facebook post.

Whangārei District Council general manager for infrastructure Simon Weston urged residents to conserve water and avoid flushing toilets except where necessary.

"We don’t know for sure how long the power will be out and Whangārei District Council’s water supply and sewer systems require power," he said.

"Please also take care on the roads as traffic lights are out. The less stress we put on these systems during the outage, the sooner we will be able to recover when power comes back up."