All new Covid-19 cases in NZ to be managed in isolation facilities

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

All new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand are to be managed in isolation facilities. 

Ashley Bloomfield is asking health officials to ensure all those infected are moved into quarantine. Source: 1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the move shows how serious new cases were being treated. 

It comes after 13 new cases were confirmed in the community today, all in Auckland and linked to the four members of a South Auckland family who were confirmed as having the coronavirus earlier this week.

Dr Bloomfield said the cases are being treated as a cluster. 

One person who tested positive visited an aged residential care facility in the Waikato. The person was not displaying symptoms at the time, but developed symptoms the next day. 

"There is no blame or shame in having Covid-19," Dr Bloomfield said. "The virus is the problem, not the people, they did not ask to catch it... people are the solution."

There was one new Covid-19 case recorded in managed isolation today, meaning there were a total of 14 new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today. 

Follow 1 NEWS' live updates with Auckland into day two of Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown, and the rest of New Zealand the second day of Level 2. 

