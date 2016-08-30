All eyes on Wanaka as Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn expected to say 'I do'

All eyes will be on Wanaka today to see who made the guest list for what's rumoured to be former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and hockey star Gemma Flynn's wedding.

The pair confirmed their engagement in January 2016 via Facebook, with the ceremony understood to be taking place today in Wanaka.

Source: 1 NEWS

Security has been tight at one local venue in the days leading up to today, with guards patrolling the venue on an all-terrain vehicle.

Although the wedding hasn't been officially confirmed, Richie's father Don McCaw told Fairfax NZ he hopes the couple's privacy is respected.

"It would be good if they could have some privacy. It's their day," he said.

A large marquee has been erected at the venue, further indicating a wedding will be taking place.