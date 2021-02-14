TODAY |

All employees at LSG Sky Chefs, where woman who contracted Covid-19 works, test negative

Source:  1 NEWS

All employees at LSG Sky Chefs, where a South Auckland woman who contracted Covid-19 works, have tested negative for Covid-19. 

LSG Sky Chefs in Māngere, South Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson confirmed the findings to 1 NEWS this morning. The company provides catering and laundry services to airlines from its Māngere facility.

"A comprehensive test of all LSG Sky Chefs employees, conducted mainly on site by a task force from the local health authoritym showed that no other member of the workforce is infected, with all test results returned 100 per cent negative," the spokesperson said. 

The woman was last at work on February 5 and was not infectious at the time. As a result, eight employees were asked to get tested and self-isolate. 

General manager Mauricio Novaes said the negative test results showed the company's safety processes were "effective".

Novaes said the on-site audit conducted by health authorities showed LSG Sky Chef's existing processes were safe. 

LSG Sky Chefs employee infected with Covid-19 was following all safety rules, says union

Employees had adhered to "strict" food safety and hygiene regulations, as well as Covid-19 protocols, he said.

"In addition, we were informed today that our workforce would be vaccinated very soon."

He said the company planned to introduce the Government's testing software within the next two weeks.

Serology tests had also been completed for the employees, which confirmed none of them had a historical infection of Covid-19, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall told Breakfast earlier today. 

The Papatoetoe woman was announced as a community case on Sunday. Two other family members also tested positive for the virus. 

Yesterday, three further cases in the community were reported. The newest cases are all epidemiologically linked to the original family. 

