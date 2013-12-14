 

All Dunedin residents and businesses can connect to ultra-fast broadband after completion of rollout

All Dunedin residents and businesses are able to connect to ultra-fast broadband now the project to build the network’s infrastructure is complete.

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Clare Curran wanted to thank Chorus for their work on the build to provide ultra-fast broadband 19 months ahead of schedule. 

Prior to the completion of the project, about 47 per cent of the city's residents were already connected to ultra-fast broadband, which is 4.5 per cent higher than national average.

She said Dunedin has long shown an appetite for faster internet speeds, winning the national Gigatown competition in 2014, giving residents access to one gigabit per second fibre connections.

"This government wants all New Zealanders to embrace digital opportunities and prosper from them. Every New Zealander needs to be on the journey with us; know how to access and use digital technology; and trust the systems we have to manage and protect our information," she said.

"It's about all of us, not just some of us.

"More Dunedin businesses and individuals should capitalise on UFB and the city's one gigabit per second fibre connection to better connect with the world and participate in New Zealand's growing digital economy."

Ultra-fast broadband is scheduled to be delivered in the fringe areas of the city and Allanton, Karitane, Outram, Waikouaiti and Waitati between 2020 and 2022.

