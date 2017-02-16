'All the criminals come rushing' - Christchurch resident who evacuated fuming his property was vulnerable to looters

Christchurch resident Gavin Hughes who evacuated from his home at 10pm last night is angered over the short amount of time he was given to leave his home.

Mr Hughes was trying to return home saying he felt his property was vulnerable to looters.

He was also annoyed he was only given five minutes to leave his property last night which left no time to pack belongings.

This morning there was a steady stream of vehicles leaving the Dyers Pass area below Sign of the Takahe with trailers and boots filled with belongings as people tried to salvage what they could should the fire advance.