All commuter trains across Auckland suspended, Britomart closed due to signal fault

All commuter trains across Auckland's rail network and Britomart station is closed due to a signal fault.
Auckland Transport said in a tweet today: "Due to a Kiwirail signal issue, Britomart has been closed until further notice. All services that are at train station platforms are off-loading customers, whereas all services between train stations are waiting for an update to move and have customers off-loaded safely."
"It is unknown at this stage when services will resume. Scheduled buses are accepting purchased train tickets and AT
HOP cards."