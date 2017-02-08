All Blacks' security consultant, charged over hotel bugging saga, was with star ABs at Guns N' Roses concert

An All Blacks security consultant, who was identified as the man charged over bugging the team's Sydney hotel room last year, reportedly spent time with three star All Blacks at Guns N' Roses' Auckland concert on Saturday.

The All Blacks camp was broadsided when they learned that the man charged was reportedly New Zealander Adrian Gard.

He has been charged with one count of public nuisance after a listening device was found in Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel, where the All Blacks were staying last August.

Gard, 51, is a Queensland-based security consultant.

He boasts a long list of high-profile clients, including the All Blacks on his company website.

As a result of the discovery, a bitter spat erupted between Australians and New Zealanders.

No fingers were pointed; but commentator and former Wallaby Peter Fitzsimons said it was insinuated the "Aussies" were the culprits.

In a statement yesterday, coach Steve Hansen said the charge was "frankly bizarre and unbelievable". He further said the All Blacks trusted and respected the charged man.

Security expert Daniel Toresen says if the allegations are true it's a bad look for the industry.

"There's a lot of trust put in people who are doing this work... we're in very sensitive areas," Mr Toreson said.

"All we've got is our integrity and our honesty."