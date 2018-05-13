All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

Road safety educators are on a drive to slow the rising road toll by curbing bad habits in our newest drivers.
The RYDA program is sweeping through schools teaching students how to deal with unsafe influences.
The program's brought in some big guns to have some tough conversations, including All Blacks captain Kieran Read.
It's a timely lesson, with the road toll set to reach its highest level in more than a decade.
With road safety week ending today, more than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.
