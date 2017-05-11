 

All Blacks legend Dan Carter inducted into Rugby Players Association hall of fame alongside other 'true icons of the game'

Rugby star and ex-All Black Dan Carter has been inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning during a ceremony in London.

Dan Carter of Racing 92 during the European Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors at Stade Yves Du Manoir on December 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport) (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Dan Carter of Racing 92 during the European Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors.

Source: Getty

Carter, 35, retired from the All Blacks following their 2015 World Cup win, and now plays for French club Racing 92.

"I'm honoured to be inducted into the RPA Hall of Fame alongside some true icons of the game," said Carter after receiving the accolade.

He is the highest point scorer in test match rugby and is considered by many experts to be the best first-five eighth ever.

He was also named the IRB's Player of the Year in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

Dan Carter also featured in French rugby over the weekend:

The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.
Source: French Top 14

The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.
Source: French Top 14

