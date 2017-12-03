 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

All Black Sam Whitelock is "feeling lighter already" after having his hair and beard shaven off in the hope to raise $100,000 for a close friend's cancer fundraiser.

The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS

The lock put his head on the line today for former All Black logistics manager Kevin Carr, known as 'Chalky' who is raising funds for a seven-year-old girl who lost her mum to cancer in August.

Mr Carr is currently fighting Pancreatic Cancer and has a terminal diagnosis, but says he wanted to help someone else impacted by cancer.

"There was a knowing that someone was always worse off than me. So that was added motivation for me getting through those dark times and being able to contribute."

Whitelock describes his "great mate" as "a good, decent Kiwi bloke" who is "willing to do anything" for someone else.

To support the Chalky Carr Trust in reaching their goal their Givealittle page.

The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

All Blacks

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

02:10
2
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

3

Teenage girl in serious condition after drowning incident in Hawke's Bay

4
The National Party education spokesperson accepted there were shortages in certain geographical areas and subjects.

National's Nikki Kaye says Labour leaving hundreds of parents in limbo: 'This is one of the largest school reorganisations'

5

One dead, six injured following serious crash outside Tauranga

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

01:58
A fire has ripped through a West Auckland primary school overnight, and police say the movement of the fire was unusual.

'It appears suspicious' – Police investigating blaze at West Auckland primary school as deliberate

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today, as a blaze ripped through a classroom.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 