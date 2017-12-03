All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

All Black Sam Whitelock is "feeling lighter already" after having his hair and beard shaven off in the hope to raise $100,000 for a close friend's cancer fundraiser.

The lock put his head on the line today for former All Black logistics manager Kevin Carr, known as 'Chalky' who is raising funds for a seven-year-old girl who lost her mum to cancer in August.

Mr Carr is currently fighting Pancreatic Cancer and has a terminal diagnosis, but says he wanted to help someone else impacted by cancer.

"There was a knowing that someone was always worse off than me. So that was added motivation for me getting through those dark times and being able to contribute."

Whitelock describes his "great mate" as "a good, decent Kiwi bloke" who is "willing to do anything" for someone else.