All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl

All Black Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Billie Rose Barrett was born on Wednesday, the pair confirmed this morning.

The two proud parents shared the news on their Instagram pages.

“Billie Rose Barrett – our little princess. Born 23/09/20. So proud of you @hannahlaity you’re amazing,” Barrett wrote.