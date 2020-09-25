TODAY |

All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl

All Black Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl Billie Rose Barrett. (Instagram)

Billie Rose Barrett was born on Wednesday, the pair confirmed this morning.

The two proud parents shared the news on their Instagram pages.

“Billie Rose Barrett – our little princess. Born 23/09/20. So proud of you @hannahlaity you’re amazing,” Barrett wrote.

Hannah also posted a picture of her newborn saying: “Welcome to the world little Billie Rose Barrett, you are an absolute superstar and your mum and dad love you so much.”

