All Auckland Transport ferries halted, Britomart closed following large earthquakes

Auckland Transport has halted multiple services this afternoon, including all ferries, following the Civil Defence tsunami warning issued earlier today.

Auckland's ferry terminal. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Auckland Transport released a statement this afternoon saying their decision comes after Civil Defence asked all Aucklanders to stay away from beaches and other coastal areas and to not enter the water, even via a boat.

Shortly after Auckland Transport's announcement, Civil Defence downgraded the tsunami warnings for all areas affected nationwide.

But a beach and marine threat stays in place; people are warned to stay out of the water and away from beaches.

"Civil Defence has issued a warning to stay away from the beaches in Auckland due to the possibility of strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore," Auckland Transport said.

"All ferry services in Auckland are suspended until at least 2pm.

"The Britomart Train Station has been temporarily closed due to the possibility of flooding. The high tide due shortly could be an issue at Britomart.

"Until 3pm trains on the eastern line will run as far as Panmure. Services to the west, south and Onehunga will run as far as Newmarket. There are bus services available from Panmure and Newmarket into central Auckland."

Auckland Transport reminded Aucklanders that the region is still at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 currently, meaning travel is still restricted and is only allowed for permitted movement in a person's local area for things such as going to work or school, shopping, or getting exercise.