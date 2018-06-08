All Auckland trains back to normal after Helium balloon in Britomart Station caused several lines to short

Auckland's rail network is back to normal service after a helium balloon in Britomart Station has shorted several overhead lines.

The balloon was taken into the station and hit some of the wires, an Auckland Transport Spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"This is very inconvenient. Helium balloons and powerlines don’t go together," they said.

Helium balloons are banned from all railway stations, the spokesperson said.

The balloon had caused western line and southern line services to terminate at Newmarket while eastern line trains terminated at the Strand.

An Auckland Transport Spokesperson has told 1 NEW