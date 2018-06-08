 

All Auckland trains back to normal after Helium balloon in Britomart Station caused several lines to short

1 NEWS
Auckland's rail network is back to normal service after a helium balloon in Britomart Station has shorted several overhead lines.

The balloon was taken into the station and hit some of the wires, an Auckland Transport Spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

"This is very inconvenient. Helium balloons and powerlines don’t go together," they said. 

Helium balloons are banned from all railway stations, the spokesperson said. 

The balloon had caused western line and southern line services to terminate at Newmarket while eastern line trains terminated at the Strand. 

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus
Britomart train station (file picture). Source: istock.com
