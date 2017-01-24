Alison Pugh is a 1 NEWS reporter based in Christchurch.
Ali Pugh
Source: 1 NEWS
She joined TVNZ in early 2009, starting on the assignments desk, before moving to the Breakfast team in September of that year.
She became a ONE News reporter in 2011 and was based in Christchurch until becoming Breakfast co-host in February 2014.
Ali, a born and raised mainlander, previously spent five years at Canterbury University, completing an Honours degree in Communications, followed by a Graduate Diploma in Journalism.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news