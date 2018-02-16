 

Alexandra man missing for five days

Police are searching for an Alexandra man who has been missing for five days.

Source: New Zealand Police

Christopher James Bates, 22, was last seen leaving home in central Alexandra on Sunday afternoon, after he said he was headed to the river to meet a friend.

Mr Bates is described as being of slim build, 180cm tall with short to medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pair of dark shorts, a white t-shirt and sneaker style shoes.

