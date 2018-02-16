Alexandra man missing for five days

Source:NZN
Police are searching for an Alexandra man who has been missing for five days.
Missing Alexandra man
Source: New Zealand Police
Christopher James Bates, 22, was last seen leaving home in central Alexandra on Sunday afternoon, after he said he was headed to the river to meet a friend.
Mr Bates is described as being of slim build, 180cm tall with short to medium length brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a pair of dark shorts, a white t-shirt and sneaker style shoes.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news