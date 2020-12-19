Alert Level 3 rules changed so fishmongers, butchers and greengrocers can operate

Independent fishmongers, butchers and greengrocers will be able to operate under the revised Alert Level 3 guidelines.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The primary produce retailers were forced to close during lockdowns earlier this year despite their pleas to stay open.

“For me, it felt a little bit unfair that done the right way we should be able to provide that service for people,” Little Fish Co’s Andrew Brown said.



“We think they're at least as responsible as corner dairies that provide the public with a service in terms of providing fresh food and protein,” NZ Pork’s David Baines added.



Months later, the Government has had a change of heart.



Primary produce retailers will now be allowed to operate if New Zealand returns to Alert Level 3 restrictions.

The businesses affected were not informed of the change, however.

“It's just a real shame that the Government didn't make this change earlier and they also haven’t openly admitted their mistake transparently,” ACT Deputy Leader Brooke Van Velden said.



Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said food and beverage is a priority in any resurgence scenario.