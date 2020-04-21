Alert Level 3: Education Minister says most kids should continue distance learning from home, not go to class

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says "children who can stay home, should stay home" as some schools prepare to re-open when the country goes to Alert Level 3 next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Hipkins gave more detail on what the situation will be when some education providers are allowed to start teaching again next Wednesday.

"Under Alert Level 3 most children and young people will be continuing distance learning.

"Early learning centres and schools will be physically open for students up to year 10 for the families that need them, but children who can stay home should stay home," Mr Hipkins said.

Teachers 'up for the challenge' with schools set to reopen under Level 3 restrictions - Principals' Federation

He also warned that at risk students and staff including those who are over the age of 70 should stay home.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown will end at 11.59pm Monday April 27, before the Alert Level 3 lockdown kicks in for at least two weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad