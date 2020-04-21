TODAY |

Alert Level 3: Education Minister says most kids should continue distance learning from home, not go to class

Source:  1 NEWS

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says "children who can stay home, should stay home" as some schools prepare to re-open when the country goes to Alert Level 3 next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Schools are set to re-open next Wednesday, but only for those who need them. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Hipkins gave more detail on what the situation will be when some education providers are allowed to start teaching again next Wednesday.

"Under Alert Level 3 most children and young people will be continuing distance learning.

"Early learning centres and schools will be physically open for students up to year 10 for the families that need them, but children who can stay home should stay home," Mr Hipkins said.

Teachers 'up for the challenge' with schools set to reopen under Level 3 restrictions - Principals' Federation

He also warned that at risk students and staff including those who are over the age of 70 should stay home.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown will end at 11.59pm Monday April 27, before the Alert Level 3 lockdown kicks in for at least two weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health said the Government is "very confident" about limiting the spread of Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

Staff will hold a teacher-only day on April 28.

New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
Auckland woman in her 70s dies of Covid-19, five new cases in NZ
2
New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp
3
'Concerns' for Auckland teen who's been missing for more than a day after taking his dog for a walk
4
Auckland business owner frustrated after Ezibuy fobs off paying invoices for more than six months
5
Home sporting videos: 'Tongan Bear' Loni Uhila targets ex-teammates during French lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01

Auditor-General to look into New Zealand's PPE supply and distribution amid pandemic
01:00

New Zealand man dies in Peru from Covid-19

Woman charged after allegedly spitting at Auckland Tranpsort staff on train
00:48

Watch: Shane Jones and family keep busy in lockdown with planter box building