Alert Level 2 in Wellington extended 48 hours

Wellington will stay at Alert Level 2 for another 48 hours. The rest of New Zealand remains at Alert Level 1.

It comes as the partner of the Sydney traveller who visited Wellington while Covid-19 positive, has tested positive for the virus.

They initially tested negative for Covid, however the recent test result showed the original traveller was able to trasmit the virus.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins asked Wellingtonians to double check they weren't in any locations of interest and for those with cold and flu symptoms to get a test.

Results from wastewater testing showed no Covid detected in Wellington. No community cases were reported.

Cabinet met today to discuss the developing Covid-19 situation, after the Sydney scare in Wellington, where a traveller from NSW visited over the weekend with Covid-19, plunging the city back into Alert Level 2.

