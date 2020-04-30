TODAY |

Alert Level 2 could see NZ enter into trans-Tasman bubble - Winston Peters

Source:  1 NEWS

The Deputy Prime Minister says a trans-Tasman bubble could become a reality come Alert Level 2, provided some conditions are met.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Foreign Affairs Minister says this is why we could see a Trans-Tasman bubble come Alert Level 2. Source: 1 NEWS

This comes after Winston Peters said New Zealand and Australia were “beating the crap” out of Covid-19. He said the extended bubble would help with both countries' recoveries.

However, a trans-Tasman bubble would be premised on there being no community transmission here or across the ditch, as well as no quarantine period in either country, Mr Peters said.

Under current Alert Level 2 guidance, only essential domestic travel is allowed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today outlined what it would take to move from the current Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2. 

“That we don't have big surges in cases, that we don't have community transmission, that we still have control of the virus,” she said.

Other considerations include community testing, contact tracing and physical distancing.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said compliance with Level 3 restrictions, like physical distancing, needed to continue into Level 2.

He said the country doesn't necessarily need to get to zero cases to move to Alert Level 2 because there is a "long tail" with cases popping up down the line.

Cabinet is meeting on May 11 to assess whether the country could move to Alert Level 2.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges is questioning how the date had been set.

“Why doesn't Cabinet continuously review the need to remain in Level 3 instead of arbitrarily waiting two weeks to make the decision?”

The incubation of Covid-19, that is the time between infection and sickness, ranges from one to 14 days.

Meanwhile, Sir Peter Gluckman, the Prime Minister’s former chief science advisor, warned of over-promising.

“It's important that false hopes are not created through over-optimistic claims we do not yet have clarity on when we can safely leave Level 3.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern's earrings help jewellery firm through financial downturn
2
Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing
3
Mongrel Mob member charged with obstructing a medical officer after traffic stop
4
UK veteran Captain Tom promoted to colonel after raising $59 million by walking laps of garden
5
Government fast-tracks new protections against loan sharks due to added financial stresses of Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Many Japanese defying Covid-19 stay-at-home appeals

Super League's Catalans Dragons asking Warriors for help ahead of relocation

Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing