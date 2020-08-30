What 'Alert Level 2.5' means for Aucklanders

From 11.59pm tonight, Auckland will join the rest of the country under Alert Level 2 restrictions, albeit with stricter rules.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon re-iterated the guidelines around gathering limits and face covering requirements.

“Our system is good, it is designed to keep us on track with our elimination strategy,” she says.

“But it will only work if people follow the guidance.”

She says Cabinet’s decision to transition Auckland to Alert Level 2 had not changed as the Ministry of Health didn't issue any advice that it was unsafe for the region to move out of Alert Level 3.

However, she hasn't ruled out raising Alert Levels again in future if required.

GATHERING LIMITS

Social gatherings in Auckland are limited to 10.

“That means everything. Birthdays, social gatherings, family gatherings, even friends or neighbours,” Ms Ardern says.

Gatherings for authorised tangihanga or funerals are limited to 50.

MANDATORY FACE COVERINGS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Face coverings will be made compulsory on some forms of public transport starting tomorrow.

The guidelines include ferries, buses, trains and planes. School buses will be exempt, unless required by the school.

Anyone riding in a taxi or Uber also won't have to wear a face mask, but drivers will be required.

There are exceptions for a number of groups, including those under 12 and those with certain physical or mental health conditions.

While not compulsory in other settings, Ms Ardern urges Aucklanders to start using face coverings more generally.

“If you go to a shop, wear a mask. If you go to a mall, wear a mask. Basically when you step out of your home, we are asking you if you can please wear a mask,” she says.

“This will be one of the key ways we can protect you and those around you. Some will ask why we haven't mandated the use of masks beyond public transport.

“I will not rule out mandating their use in the future if we see people failing to use them as we are encouraging to do right now.”

GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC VENUES

“If you are a business and have any questions on what this means for you, revert back to the protocols you used last time we stepped back into Alert Level 2,” Ms Ardern says.

All businesses and services are required to display at least one official NZ COVID Tracer QR code poster in a prominent location.

Public venues, including museums, libraries and cinemas, can re-open.

Students can also go back to school.

Hospitality businesses are urged to follow the three 'S's: seated, separated and use a single-server per table. Bookings per table can’t exceed 10 people.

Public venues can have up to 100 customers within a defined space, with physical distancing, contact tracing and hygiene measures in place.

AUCKLANDERS URGED TO USE ‘COMMON SENSE’ WHEN TRAVELLING TO REST OF COUNTRY

Ms Ardern says she is relying on Aucklanders’ “common sense and care” when travelling, rather than using enforcement.

“If you are an Aucklander, please don’t just pop into an aged care facility no matter where it is in the country,” she says, with aged care facilities remaining under “very strict settings” nationwide.

“Please don’t attend a mass gathering, even if it is not in Auckland. And if you are sick, please stay home. Definitely don’t travel.”

She adds: “Our testing shows that it is highly unlikely there is Covid anywhere else in the country and we want to keep it that way.