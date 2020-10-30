Alcoholic beverage company Lion cuts 30 jobs as Covid-19 impacts sales

The country's largest alcoholic beverage company is cutting 30 jobs, in response to reduced sales in bars, clubs and restaurants.

Beer on tap. Source: istock.com

Lion, which owns popular brands such as Speights, Steinlager and Wither Hills, said it had felt the economic shock of Covid-19 as it is the largest supplier to the on-premise market.

A company spokesperson said sales in the market were down by about a third for the year, which prompted the restructure.

"We constantly monitor our operational requirements, and as a result, we needed to do some reshaping of the business.

"Whilst we have reduced a number of roles, in net totalling approximately around 3 per cent of our 1000 FTEs, or 30 people, we have also introduced new positions and taken the opportunity to invest in areas of the business that provide value to our customers and consumers, such as digital."